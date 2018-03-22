Splashing around at free March Break swim

by Sylene Argent

There were plenty of fun things to do in the Town of Essex over the March Break holiday as students got a break from their studies.

A full house of families took advantage of the free recreational swim, hosted by Healthy Kids Community Challenge, on Thursday, March 15 at the Essex Recreation Complex.

With a towel and a pair of googles in tow, the young participants enjoying splashing around inside the pools at the Essex Aquatics Centre.

This event was one of several free swims offered through the Healthy Kids Community Challenge in Essex this year. A similar event was offered on Family Day and others are planned for the near future as well, Cynthia Cakebread, Manager Recreation & Culture, said.

Cakebread added the free swims are always well-attended and encourage local youth to join in on activities that will keep them active, while they have fun with family members and friends.

During the free recreational swim, participants had a chance to enter into a draw for a chance to win prizes. Those who wanted to spend more time at the pool had the opportunity to participate in scheduled paid swim times throughout the week away-from-school as well.

Cakebread looks forward to the upcoming April Pools event, which advocates water and pool safety as the warmer weather closes in. She urges those who may want to participate to keep their eyes peeled for further details.

Also, over the March Break, a sports mania-themed day camp was available for youth and games were also offered at the Essex Community Centre, which helped keep young residents entertained during their week off.