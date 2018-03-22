Essex Council Notes for Monday, March 19

by Sylene Argent and Adam Gault

Essex Alerts

Deputy Fire Chief Rick Malott and Alex Denonville, Manager of Communications for the Town of Essex, presented the launch of an emergency alert system, Essex Alerts, to Council.

This system will be used in situations to spread information simultaneously to devices, regarding emergencies and other important community news. The system enables the Town to provide residents with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as unexpected road closures, or evacuations of buildings or neighbourhoods.

Registrants will receive time-sensitive messages to the device they choose, such as at home, mobile or business phones, email address, text messages, and more, it noted on the website.

Residents are urged to sign up for the free service. Each contact can sign up for the service with multiple devices. It will scroll through the devices to send the information, until the recipient confirms having received the info.

The resident emergency alert system allows the Community Emergency Management Coordinator (CEMC), who is primarily the Fire Chief, to upload emergency information to notify residents who have signed up for the service. Different locations can be set to notify a portion of the municipality if the alert affects a specific area.

The system allows for the recipient to confirm the information has been received and in some cases the resident can text back that assistance is needed.

Residents can sign up for the service www.essex.ca/alerts. After April 3, the Town will have staff on hand to help residents sign up for the service.

A marketing campaign will be launched soon. Also, testing will be held in the near future. It is asked residents who get the emergency test confirm having received it.

This system was implemented in the 2018 operating budget for $8,000, which is a total cost for residents. This would be an annual fee.

The report was received.

Potential revisions to General Zoning Bylaw 1037

Council received a report regarding considered changes to General Zoning Bylaw 1037, in order to bring it “into closer conformity with the guideline provisions of Ontario’s Guideline on Permitted Uses in Ontario’s Prime Agricultural Areas.”

The potential changes could lead to additional non-farming uses for lands considered prime agricultural areas. Changes could include the opportunity to add secondary businesses to existing farming properties, including bed and breakfasts, retail, and other agri-tourism based initiatives within the proposed guidelines.

Essex Policy Planner Jeff Watson explained a public meeting will be held on the matter, before amendments to the bylaw can be put forward.

“We’ll be scheduling [a meeting] probably sometime in late April,” Watson said. “The principle uses that we’re concerned about are the uses that the province opened up to farmers as a secondary source of income. Basically, to maintain farming as a resilient industry in this area, and in Ontario.”

Watson noted areas within the Colchester Community Improvement Plan could be among the first to take advantage of the bylaw amendment.

“That’s likely where we’ll see most of these types of activities take place first, because there’s a lot of opportunities for a diverse range of uses,” Watson explained.

Bylaw being prepared for the expansion of the Colchester CIP

Council received a report pertaining to the preparation of a bylaw regarding the expansion of the Colchester CIP along County Road 50 to the municipal boundaries in both directions.

During a discussion of the report, several Councillors raised concerns that many potentially deserving businesses across Essex will be left out of any potential Community Improvement Plans.

“I’m very much in favour of the Community Improvement Plan. However, I find that we fall shy a little bit in that we can’t include many more of our businesses throughout our town,” Councillor Ron Rogers said. “We have many businesses, such as a few wineries, that aren’t located along County Road 50, that cannot tap into the Community Improvement Program at all.”

Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche echoed that sentiment. He lamented about the lack of a similar program in McGregor.

“The problem is if you have businesses that are outside of [a CIP area],” Meloche said. “They’re all within the boundaries of the Town of Essex, they should all be treated the same. We’re giving the edge to certain businesses by giving them a CIP, yet businesses that are outside that area, we have nothing for them.”

Councillor Sherry Bondy added that before conversations are had about expanding additional CIPs, discussion will be needed regarding budget concerns, and what is wanted to be done with dollars in Essex. She added the Town would have to look at the 2019 budget with regards to CIP expansion.

Councillor Randy Voakes put forward a Notice of Motion to be considered at the next meeting that would have all of the Town of Essex be considered for the CIP.

April Pools & CPR Day

Essex Council received the report “April Pools Day and Community CPR Day,” which informed Council about the event to be held on Saturday, April 7 at the Essex Recreation Complex.

This water and pool safety event has been held since 2008. It is an educational and fundraising event.

The Lifesaving Society April Pools Day includes a Water Smart® safety theme, and includes Swim with a Buddy education, Swim to Survive® water-safety demonstrations, lifejacket education, backyard pool safety, and boating safety, the report notes.

Members of Essex Fire & Rescue will be on hand with mascot Sparky to provide information on how to keep families and homes safe from fire.

A Community Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Day will also be offered, which will be open to the public with a low cost for participation.

Legacy Tree Program

Council received the report “2018 Communities in Bloom Legacy Tree Program” for information.

The report to Council noted that since 2014, the Essex Communities in Bloom Committee has hosted the annual Legacy Tree program in partnership with the six elementary schools within the Town of Essex.

The Legacy Tree program is designed to allow the senior graduating class of the school to plant a tree in recognition of Earth Day. It is then presented as a gift to the Senior Kindergarten class, which takes care of it over their years at the school.

The report notes the Committee has again secured $2,100 through the TD Friends of the Environment Foundation to offer the same program this year, which will purchase and plant the six trees.

The tree plantings in 2018 will occur at all schools on Friday April 20, 2018 in recognition of Earth Day.

Business Closure Prevention Strategy

At the March 5 regular meeting, Councillor Sherry Bondy put forth a Notice of Motion that would have Council consider, at the March 19 meeting, having Administration look at the development of a business closure prevention strategy and, if unavoidable, conduct exit interviews upon businesses closing or leaving the Town of Essex.

Bondy hoped that a brainstorming session could be held on the issue as there have been a few businesses closures in Harrow and one in Essex Centre recently due to relocation.

“I really think that we are doing a lot of things right in the Town. We have the CIP program, we are working on development fees, tourismessex.ca is fabulous, but I think there is another loop that we can come in and double back,” Bondy said, adding the snow removal the Town does in the winter in the downtown cores is an asset that helps business.

In the past, the Town has done a business climate survey, perhaps this would be good to reissue, she thought, to identify some hurdles businesses may be experiencing.

Nelson Silveira, Essex’s Economic Development Officer, said he conducted a business climate survey last March with 14 businesses in Town to see if any red flags came up. Moving forward, the Town could research a business retention and expansion plan in partnership with OMAFRA or the Ministry of Economic Development and Growth to see if there is a program that could assist Essex in the development of a Business Retention and Expansion Plan.

Councillor Randy Voakes said Council is always trying to find ways to help businesses. He said, in terms of the Letter to the Editor regarding the Essex Party & Discount Store that alleged no one from the Essex Centre BIA or of Essex Council visited to suggest any ideas, suggestions or helpful hints to find another location, “The reality is for the purpose of clarity…is we helped that business prior to him closing his doors. I helped, trying to relocate that business with another real estate opportunity in Essex so he didn’t have to close.”

Voakes, acknowledging Councillor Steve Bjorkman, said he and his wife, through the BIA, tried to help. “We do try to help where we can,” he said.

Bjorkman liked the idea of speaking with businesses to collect data. He suggested hosting a semi-annual meeting with the Essex Centre BIA and Harrow & Colchester South Chamber of Commerce with the Economic Development Officer. “They’ll know they will have the ear of the Economic Development Officer…people will tend to come out and will tend to open up when they know they are talking to the person who can make a difference.”

Councillor Larry Snively added that residential growth is needed, which pairs with commercial growth. Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche said when he was going door-to-door during the last election, many residents in the rural area asked what Council was doing to bring more businesses in or to keep businesses in Town as they wanted to shop local for convenience.

Essex Mayor Ron McDermott wrapped up the conversation by saying, “Not only do we need to help our businesses, which we all want to do…we have to get those business people together, too, and ask them ‘what can you do to keep your store open or your neighbour’s store open.’ It’s just not us doing everything for them, they got to be part of the solution also.”

Council moved Bondy’s motion.

Update on letter sent to the Minister of Health

Councillor Randy Voakes had put forward a Notice of Motion at the previous Council meeting, regarding a lack of response from the Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, Eric Hoskins, that pertained to a letter sent to his office with a request for him to attend an Essex Council meeting about the state of emergency healthcare in the area.

Since that time, the position of Minister of Health and Long-Term Care has been assumed by Helena Jaczek.

“My concern [is] emergency care, as a result of going to emergency myself,” Voakes said of the letter to the Minister. “I was in that, and I looked around at the conditions. That’s what sent me to say, this is horrible.

People are spending seven to eight hours waiting to get emergency care in our emergency rooms, and I just want to talk to the government about a way of enhancing it.”

CAO Donna Hunter said a revised letter pertaining to emergency healthcare concerns would be sent to the new Minister the following day.

The motion was tabled, pending the revised letter.

Notices of Motion to be considered at the April 3 meeting

Councillor Ron Rogers made two Notices of Motion:

• To have the Town of Essex engage an engineering firm to develop the required engineering to reconstruct Snake Lane in Ward 3.

• On receiving the executive summary of the work place assessment for Essex Fire & Rescue services, Council members be provided an opportunity to view the original document in its entirety prior to any implementation of any proposed changes or actions. And, that this review be preceded by Council members signing a confidentiality agreement.

Councillor Randy Voakes put a Notice of Motion forward that all of Essex is included in the CIP program, and if necessary, money is taken from a reserve to fund it.