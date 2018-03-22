Howling at the Moon – Power and truth

by Sylene Argent

The truth is so important, but it is not always easy to find. Nor is it sometimes easy to accept, especially when we believed in something different for so long.

The tricky part is that truth is not only evidence-based, it is also determined on perspective. And, every single person has a different perspective on issues, based on their own experiences and thought-process.

Sometimes the truth scares us, and instead of listening to it and accepting it, some individuals may get aggressive and attack those who bravely stand up to relay those words. Accepting truth may mean change, and we can all get a little uncomfortable with that.

We do a very good job of allowing ourselves to be divided on issues, and we would be much more powerful if we united. Though, I understand, rarely can everyone desire the same outcome for a certain situation.

I’m sure the powers behind certain circumstances sit back and enjoy watching everyone bash each other instead of directing their efforts into a productive avenue, as we sometimes do. We can forget to go to the root of any problem and instead of engaging in debate, we accuse those with other opinions of being ‘offensive’ when they disagree with us.

There is a difference between challenging and attacking, though. A good challenge can make us take other options into consideration and teach us all something as we move ahead. We must all be willing to learn from each other to come to an understanding of any issue, while questioning the intent. Listening can be the hardest part of any debate, but in many ways, it can be the strongest attribute. Listening allows us to break down the opposition’s argument and, again, get to the root of the issue.

We can use truth to influence power, and power can influence our perspective of truth. So, I think it is healthy to question ‘truth’ as it is presented.

So, what is truth? Truth is fact. Fact does not care about emotions. But, I think, contrarily, truth does take those emotions into consideration. Within truth, we can take into understanding why people do what they do, because sometimes rules need to be bent, or even broken, to get a point across. And when we learn of those instances, we can come to and understanding of someone’s actions, even if we disagree.