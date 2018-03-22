Essex Library hosts Harry Potter Escape Room

by Adam Gault

At the Essex Centre Branch of the Essex County Library system, aspiring witches and wizards of all ages were given an opportunity to put their magic to the test last Wednesday and Thursday. Gathering their wits, the young attendees took part in Essex County Library’s first-ever escape room.

Excitement for the hotly anticipated, and free, March Break activity had been building since its announcement over a month ago, with pre-registration to the event filling up within two days of being posted online.

With the popularity of the library event through the roof, Essex Library Branch Assistant, Brittanie Ouellette, contacted the Essex County Library’s Program Director to have the event’s daily four-hour timeslot extended by three hours, in addition to adding a second day.

“I couldn’t stop people from calling, they were booking online, it was crazy,” Ouellette explained. “We set it [the timeslot] from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and that booked within the week.”

Having grown in popularity over the last half decade, escape rooms of all sizes and themes have been popping up across Canada. In escape rooms, participants have a limited amount of time to solve various puzzles and challenges, which will lead players to the ultimate goal of escaping the room before time elapses.

“They’re just a fun, teamwork opportunity, where you can come in and really challenge yourself,” Ouellette said. “You feel really proud when you leave. When you’ve figured out all the clues, and you get your ticket, it’s a real confidence boost for a lot of kids. It’s really great.”

Ouellette noted that the event has attracted an incredible varied demographic of patrons, attesting to the continued popularity of one of the most popular book series of all time, as well the growing fascination with escape rooms across the continent.

“We’ve had families, we’ve had college students come in. They were big Harry Potter fans, dressed up [like the characters]. I’ve had a dad bring out his daughter and her three friends, and they all came out to do it,” Ouellette said of the escape room’s cross demographic popularity. “I think it’s had a really great, wide response.”

Reception of the event has been so great, there are currently plans in the works to bring the Harry Potter escape room back to the library at a later date.

“We are going to run it again over the summer. The same program, so that I can hopefully get everyone that was on the waitlist for this onto it, and then plus more people,” Ouellette said. “So, I’m hoping to run it twice over the summer in July and August.”

More information on upcoming library events can be found at, essexcountylibrary.ca.