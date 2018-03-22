Essex MPP hosts recreational skate

by Adam Gault

Essex MPP Taras Natyshak, along with his staff, hosted a free March Break skate on Wednesday, March 14 at the Essex Centre Sports Complex. Members of the community, looking to get in a little ice time and exercise with friends and family, were welcomed to lace up to enjoy the event. A similar event was hosted in Amherstburg earlier in the week.

MPP Natyshak’s office also provided hot chocolate and snacks as part of the skate.

“We wanted to use our resources to be able to connect with constituents, but also do something fun,” Natyshak explained. “There was an opportunity to be able to sponsor some ice time, and that’s what we did.”

Natyshak didn’t lace up his own skates at this particular event, noting in a jovial manner that his son is now a much better representative of skating ability than he himself is.

“He’s way better. He’s a little bit more nimble than I am at his age, than I am [now] at 40,” Natyshak said. “I’m putting a lot more weight on my skates than I did 30 years ago.”

The skate was enjoyed by those in attendance, as could be seen on the smiles of the youngsters, as well as the parents who thanked Natyshak for providing the ice time.

“Families are looking for something to do [during March Break], and what better way to come out and spend some time doing some laps on the rink,” Natyshak said. “It’s March Break, get out of the house and come and skate with the kids.”