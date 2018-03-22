CTMHV hosts March Break fun

– Fundraising for museum’s 1885 Church roof repair –

by Sylene Argent

Area youth and their families had the chance to play ‘Museum Detective,’ create car-themed crafts, and enjoy a tour of the automobiles on display at the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village last week as part of the facility’s March Break programming.

CTMHV Event Manager Erin O’Brien was pleased with the turnout, noting around 30 youths and their families took part in the free activities.

CTMHV Manager and Curator Lisa Wacheski said the March Break program at the local Museum helps to keep local youth busy.

“They have to be doing something. The March Break program lets them to enjoy the activities and gets their creative juices flowing,” Wacheski said, adding she was impressed at how the young participants befriended one another while onsite.

O’Brien added the March Break program was a great way to get families out to the Museum to see all it has to offer, especially if the young participants have not had the chance to visit through their school.

During the March Break day camp, staff and volunteers shared information about their recent fundraising campaign launched to support improvements for a building on the property. Using GoFundMe, the CTMHV wants to raise $40,000 to replace the roof on the Bethel United Church onsite, in addition to repairing some internal damage noticed earlier this winter.

“There’s a whole backstory,” O’Brien said of the church.

The Bethel United Church was dedicated in 1885, O’Brien said. An area, at that time, needed a church, a school, and a store to be considered a community. It was built on the corner of Arner Townline and the 6th Concession. The Elford family began building the structure for worship in 1883.

It was moved to the local Museum in 1978, after the women’s group donated it as it was no longer in use.

Robert Elford, O’Brien explained, visited the Museum a few times a year to check up on the church that meant so much to his family. He passed way on Christmas Day in 2016 at 91-years of age. He was still making those visits up to one month before he passed. He sometimes would make a donation to the church to help with maintenance.

The CTMHV applied for, but was unsuccessful in obtaining a Trillium Grant, valued at around $95,000, that would have allowed for an interior and exterior restoration. So, Museum representatives thought they would give GoFundMe a try to garner funds in order to get working on the project.

“It is just another avenue to raise awareness and funding,” she said, adding if members of the community wish to donate to the Museum directly, there could be an opportunity to garner a tax receipt.

The Bethel United Church serves many purposes for the Museum. It is used as part of the Education Program, where thousands of students get a hands-on history lesson every year, and it is also used for events. Around 20 weddings are also hosted inside the facility each year.

Those who would like to make a donation can visit https://www.gofundme.com/ctmhv.