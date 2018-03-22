March for Meals awareness campaign in Essex

by Sylene Argent

Essex Mayor Ron McDermott was pleased to assist in delivering warm meals with volunteers and staff members of the Community Support Centre of Essex County on Monday morning. This special delivery event as part of the nation-wide March for Meals program.

The awareness campaign, now in its 16th year, is a month-long, nation-wide celebration of the Meals on Wheels program.

In order to emphasize just how important this program is to the many seniors and others who need to utilize the program, the Community Support Centre of Essex County, which is based in Lakeshore and operates the local Meals on Wheels program, invited the Mayors of Essex, Lakeshore, and Tecumseh to join local delivery routes.

The opportunity to lend a hand through the event allowed the local mayors to connect with service users and understand the importance of the program to those who need it.

“The services that we provide the Town[s] of Lakeshore, Tecumseh, and Essex are critical and the need is rapidly increasing,” Tracey Bailey said, who is the CEO of the Community Support Centre of Essex County.

“Together, we can keep seniors living independently, healthier at home, and feeling more connected to their community as they age.”

Around 170 volunteers deliver over 16000 warm meals each year through the local Meals on Wheels program, which was created in 1991.

The program also offers a social visit to some clients who are shut-in their homes. Sometimes that visit accounts for the only social interaction a client many have with another individual that day.

The Essex Mayor met with volunteers Ruth Fick and Delia Loebach and Program Coordinator Rachel Noel in the parking lot of the Essex Retirees’ Social Club to begin the meal delivery route for the Essex area.

The Essex Retirees’ Social Club is a transfer station for the program Volunteers meet at the club’s parking lot to pass along meals to a different set of volunteers who make the home deliveries.

The Essex Mayor has participated in this campaign for the past several years.

Meals are delivered in 181 communities across Ontario through this program.

To learn how to become a volunteer or contribute to the program, or to speak out for seniors, visit www.communitysupportcentre.ca.