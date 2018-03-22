Canadiens end 73’s reign

by Garrett Fodor

For the first time in recent memory, the Essex 73’s hockey club was in unfamiliar territory; trailing in the Stobbs Division finals and on the verge of elimination.

When Essex entered this past week of play, the team trailed 3-1 in the series to its rival, the Lakeshore Canadiens. In the series, Essex suffered two overtime loses, including the last meeting.

Game five was held last Tuesday evening in Lakeshore. Like much of the series, the teams showed their defensive abilities. Each team was held off the scoresheet in the first period. Canadiens goalie, Eric Morneau, and 73’s goalie, Jax D’hondt, each made key saves throughout the game.

It was not until the dying minutes of the second period that the deadlock was broken, with Lakeshore opening the scoring. D’hondt was beaten twice in the final five minutes to get the home crowd loud heading into the intermission. Through 40 minutes of play, the shots were 13-9, in favour of Lakeshore.

In the third period, Essex came out of the intermission with a pace that had not been seen in the series. Riley Meyerink drew the 73’s within one, just two minutes into the third period, to set the scene for an exciting final 18-minutes of play. Just as quickly as Essex scored, however, Lakeshore answered three minutes later to restore its two-goal lead. Essex was unable to answer back from the goal as it fell, 3-1. Shots in the game were 28-17 in favour of Lakeshore.

The loss marked the end to the junior careers of Anthony Cristofaro, Cody Leeming, and team captain Tyler Boughner. It also ended Essex’s reign of the Stobbs Division title, which it had won for six consecutive seasons.

The Canadiens now advance to play the Lambeth Lancers in the West Finals.