Atom Minor Ravens open OMHA Finals in Barrie

submitted to EFP

Last weekend, the Essex Atom Minor Ravens players, staff, families, and fans headed to Barrie to commence the OMHA Finals. Following a long drive, the Ravens players were anxious to get this one started in front of a large crowd.

The first period was scoreless, as the teams felt each other out and did not wan to take any chances.

However, the second period was a different story. The Barrie Colts dominated the play throughout the period and closed the period with a 2-0 lead.

The Ravens attempted to mount a comeback in the third period. Unfortunately, some individual play, and lack of drives to the net for rebounds, limited scoring opportunities. Essex did however, score a goal late in the period, for a final in game one of: Barrie 2 – Essex 1.

Game two was played on Sunday. The Ravens came out flying and opened the scoring four minutes in. There were numerous scoring chances in the first period but, once again, the lack of finish haunted the Ravens, with only one goal on the board.

Barrie answered with a goal four minutes in to the second period and continued to dominate. Barrie had numerous point blank shots from the scoring zone, but were turned away by the Ravens, who continued to battle defensively.

In the third period, saw more of the same, with Essex getting shots but no real solid scoring opportunities from the scoring zone in front of the net. Barrie scored on a breakaway with three minutes left in the game and added an empty-netter to win 3-1.

Please come out and support the team this weekend at 4:00pm on Saturday and 2:00pm Sunday as they battle to come back from this two game deficit.