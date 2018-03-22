Earth Day contest calling for student submissions

Information submitted

In celebration of the countdown to Earth Day, the Essex Region Conservation Authority and Detroit River Canadian Cleanup are asking students in the Windsor-Essex Region to highlight how they will reduce their plastic consumption. This is in conjunction with Earth Day’s 2018 goal of providing information and inspiration to fundamentally change attitudes and behaviours surrounding plastics.

“Plastic pollution has become one of the biggest threats to our natural habitat, and we see it every day: In our rivers and waterways, and on our beaches and landscapes. We’re asking local students to think creatively about what they would do differently each day and how they can implore others in the community to follow their lead,” explains ERCA’s Communications & Outreach Services Director Danielle Breault Stuebing.

Students have a number of creative options to tell their story. ERCA welcomes pictures, poems, essays, and even photographs for the contest. The submissions will be separated into five grade-based categories, with one winner declared from each category.

“We wanted this contest to be as open as possible,” Stuebing adds. “It’s really about young people sharing their thoughts, perspectives, and ideas on how to create a game plan, and be leaders in the community to help end plastic pollution.”

The student submissions will be shared with the public and will be recognized at ERCA’s annual Earth Day tree planting event on April 22. An Earth Day prize pack will be rewarded to winners.

A full description of contest details and rules and ERCA’s Earth Day activities can be found online at www.erca.org/EarthDay.