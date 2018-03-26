Essex County OPP packing groceries for Cop Camp

submitted to EFP

It’s that time of year again…the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be packing groceries for their annual Essex County Cop Camp fundraiser.

This is the biggest fundraiser for Cop Camp, an annual event where approximately 80 grade 6 aged children attend Gesstwood Camp in Essex for a week of leadership and fun with the police.

The camp costs nothing for the campers who are selected to attend and all monies collected during the Grocery Packing fundraiser goes directly towards the cost of running the camp.

This year, officers will be packing groceries on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Kingsville Zehrs and Tecumseh Zehrs from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

If you attend either location, you can fill out a ballot for a chance to win a beautiful gift basket.

All donations are greatly appreciated by Essex County OPP and the Essex County cOPPs for Charity committee.