Howling at the Moon – I’d rather be at work

by Sylene Argent

For as long as I can remember, I have known that having kids is not for me. I have heard the arguments from others who claim the experience is truly wonderful, but I never bought into it.

Perhaps I am selfish in that I do not want the added responsibility, but I decided a while ago, with having so many fur-kids growing up that required so much of my attention (and money), that I would skip the whole ‘having kids thing’ and focus on my career. It is difficult to do both, so I made the choice, understanding that life is that thing that happens when you are planning something else. Anything can happen, whether you want it to or not.

I have also felt that the world is a fast-changing place where we celebrate technology today, but my fear is that it will control us too greatly one day, and we will lose our privacy and more. So, I just don’t feel the world deserves any children I may have had.

I have been told I will regret it when I am older, and I did think that through. Sure, I will miss the whole grand-kid experience and possibly may have no one to visit me when I am older, but I seem content with that. I have family members who have kids and I can typically give them a solid hour of my attention before I feel the desire to bolt for the door.

I just don’t have that maternal instinct, I guess.

I did have to watch a three-year old the other day for a full eight hours, and boy was that a challenge. She was into absolutely everything, and full of the sass and attitude that comes with the family DNA. I tried to keep her occupied with things she may want to do, but it is hard enough to just keep kids from getting hurt, let alone have fun. It’s stressful.

We did have fun when I managed to reign in her focus, but I couldn’t help but think, as I was watching the hands on the clock slowly tick by, that I’d rather be at work. I couldn’t imagine chasing after a toddler day in and out. And, I suppose that is why many of my friends and family members who have children of their own, at one moment try to persuade me to change my mind on the subject, while in the next breath say “Don’t do it,” while seeing the benefit of skipping the baby stuff.

So, I guess it was good that I came to that decision about what I wanted to do with my life a few years back. It is just not something I feel compelled to do, at all. Though, I certainly appreciate the effort parents put in to care for their little ones.