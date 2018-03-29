Parents learn about internet safety at Colchester North

by Adam Gault

For some of the parents in attendance at Colchester North Public School on the evening of Thursday, March 22, the presentation on internet and social media safety was a sobering experience.

Paul Davis, an internet safety expert, hosted the social networking and online safety presentation that featured safety tips for parents in regards to their children’s use of popular social media applications, cyberbullying, sexting, online data trails, and general online security.

For more than 25 years, Paul Davis has been an expert in information technologies. Over the last several years, he has taken that knowledge, and has presented to school assemblies, parents, teachers, and police departments all across North America, to provide internet security and safety tips with his trademark, no nonsense approach and delivery.

“About seven years ago at my daughter’s school, the principal asked me why kids get in trouble using tech, and I said, ‘because moms and dads give their kids whatever they want, and they’re completely clueless as to what they do online.’ So, he asked me to speak to the kids,” Davis said of the beginnings of his internet safety lectures. “I did so on one condition, which was I get to speak to the parents, one thing led to another, and now this is basically what I do five days a week.”

In that time, Davis has had the opportunity to address more than 425,000 students across Canada and the United States about the concerns over a culture over-reliant on social media technology, and the dangers it can pose, especially to young people.

“When a child has 500 Instagram followers and 600 Snapchat contacts, we got a problem,” Davis explained. “I’m not against social media, but when parents are oblivious as to what their kids are doing, and how they’re doing it, therein lies the problem.”

Davis explains that respecting the rules of the various policies of social media platforms are just some of the basic steps parents can do to ensure their child’s safety online.

“Every social media platform states you must be 13, so how about we all wait until we’re 13. Once they’re 13 and they understand it, parents should understand it as well, because there should be a topic of conversation with them so they can engage each other and understand it,” Davis said, adding that parents who let their kids engage in social media behind closed bedroom doors are placing them at greater risk.

“That’s the downfall of what’s happening to our kids. Understanding it is priority number one and waiting for the right age is absolutely important.”

Appropriate age of the use of technology was a recurring theme with Davis’s talk, who emphasized that far too many parents are giving access to certain technologies at far too young an age.

“Giving a kid in grade five a thousand-dollar iPhone, that’s a failure. Giving a kid Snapchat and Instagram in grade five, well that’s another failure. So, we’re starting them off way too young,” Davis explained. “I’m pro-tech, I want kids using tech, but it should be a computer in a common area of the home where parents can see what they’re doing. Kids are curious, but they need to be guided.”

According to Davis, every cyber professional he’s worked with over his more than a quarter century in IT has not allowed technology in their child’s bedroom, explaining that their naturally curious nature could lead them to some less than desirable corners of the internet. Davis hopes that his talks with parents, and students alike, will guide them towards using technology as a more constructive and educational platform.

“Kids in grades four, five, six, for example, they should be coding, they should be blogging, they should be developing apps, they should be building websites, they should be downloading educational apps,” Davis said. “There’s a whole bunch of things kids can do. Social media just shouldn’t be one of them.”

More information of Paul Davis can be found at socialnetworkingsafety.net.