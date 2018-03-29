Essex United hosts WSO concert to benefit local music programs

by Sylene Argent

The acoustics at Essex United Church aided the Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s (WSO) string ensemble in delivering a crowd-pleasing concert on Friday evening.

Peter Wiebe, Conductor of the WSO, led the string ensemble through a list of songs which were performed for over 200 people in attendance.

Derwin Spencer, Chief of the Organizing Committee for the unique event, planned the concert with help of a few dedicated volunteers. He noted the WSO reached out to Essex United Church around a year ago to see if there would be an opportunity to host a one-hour long event as part of its “Neighbourhood Concert Series.”

Spencer said the WSO representatives indicated they liked the space the Church could offer for a concert, adding Essex United has plenty of room for seating and offers great acoustics. With both parities ready to roll ahead with the event, planning then ensued.

Typically, these concerts, he said, support a cause. It was hoped the event would raise $1000 for each the Essex Public School and Essex District High School music programs. Based on the great turnout on Friday evening, and support for the event through local promotion, it looked as though that goal would be exceeded, Spencer said.

The WSO puts a lot of emphasis on education programs with conducting around 20 school concerts per year and hosting a youth orchestra. With these efforts, Wiebe was happy to see the Essex concert would benefit two school-based music programs.

“It was a great concert,” Spencer commented, adding a highlight was when organist David Palmer joined the WSO for a song. He also offered a solo piece. “The music was great. The audience was good. I hope everyone had a great time.”

“We were just please with the community reaction,” Wiebe said of the concert. “We felt welcome in Essex.” He was also pleased with being able to share the stage with Palmer, noting the opportunity was “really special” as the WSO does not have an organ at its site. “It was a real treat.”

He was pleased to be able to speak with a few students after the concert who have aspirations to play in the WSO one day. Wiebe had a piece of advice for those young musicians. “Keep on practicing. You’ll be glad you did.”

The Essex United Church Concert was one of five “Neighbourhood Concert Series” events the WSO hosted recently.