Scouting to make Cottam comeback

by Sylene Argent

Scouting will make a comeback in Cottam this fall, thanks to leaders who put in the time to organize the program.

There has not been a scouting program in the Cottam area for several years, but Leader Tim Meloche said the Cottam area has many young families, so organizers thought the time would be good to restart the program.

The program is slated to start this fall. A Beavers program (for youth aged five to seven) and a Cubs program (for youth aged eight to 10) will be offered. The older groups may be offered in the future as the program grows.

Meetings will be held at Cottam United Church on Tuesday evenings, starting this fall.

Dan Levy of the Cottam Rotary Club noted the local service club will sponsor the 2nd Cottam Scouting program. He is particularly excited to see the program to come back to Cottam as a former member of the original 1st Cottam Scouting program.

“It is cool to see it come back and to be on the other side of the operation. It’s a great program. Scouting does a lot for kids. It teaches leadership and self resect,” Levy said. “It’s great to have it in the community.”

With Cottam Rotary as a sponsor of 2nd Cottam Scouting, a unique partnering opportunity will be created, Levy noted. The clubs will be able to show support to each other while hosting their own events.

Steve Blain, Area Commissioner for Scouting, said getting Scouting back into Cottam is a great thing.

Scouting has struggled across the county with memberships, he noted, so it is nice to see an interest in the local hamlet.

There are a lot of benefits to getting involved in Scouting, Blain said, adding he has had the opportunity to gain some interesting experiences. “I’ve done stuff in Scouting I never thought I could ever do.”

The information night was meant to, “Get youth interested and promote what we have to offer,” he said, adding that includes things like camping and participating in community tree planting events.

Meloche added the event was a means to convey to attendees “what we do and what we are all about.” He said the feeling amongst organizers was that there were kids in the area who wanted to get involved.

“Cottam is a relatively young community,” Meloche said, adding Scouting is about adventure. “With everything we do, we are finding adventure. We are giving kids an opportunity to do things they have never done before.”

Scouting is open to females and males.

Anyone with any questions can email cottamscouts@gmail.com for more information.