Southwest Ontario tourism conference held in Leamington

by Adam Gault

More than 200 tourism industry professionals and municipal representatives from across the region gathered to participate in the 7th annual Ontario’s Southwest Tourism Conference last week, as it took over the Best Western Plus Leamington Hotel and Conference Centre.

Over the course of the two-day event, held on March 20 and 21, participants in conference listened to several keynote speakers, and collaborated with industry experts on various strategies Southwestern Ontario could continue to improve to position itself as a highly sought-after tourist destination.

“We’ve had really explosive growth in our region,” South Western Ontario Tourism Corporation (SWOTC) Executive Director, Jim Hudson, said. “Over the last year in Ontario’s southwest, we have had over 100 new tourism businesses start up, which is amazing.”

Hudson added the ongoing boom of the craft beer industry, and the continued success of the area’s wine region, has played a large part in that overall success.

“We’ve gone from 6 to 28 craft breweries in the last few years, and certainly our wineries are growing as well,” Hudson explained.

The Town of Essex’s Manager of Communications, Alex Denonville, and Economic Development Officer, Nelson Silveira, took part in the conference that explored new ideas on how local municipalities can better position themselves in the face of a rapidly changing digital age, as regional tourist destinations.

“With the rise of digital and social media, people are online, they’re posting pictures, it’s not just young people anymore, older people are adapting to new technology,” Denonville said. “It’s just encouraging people to share the story. To tell their friends, tell their families why they came to the Town of Essex, what they did, and why others should come here.”

Denonville added that Essex continues to be at the forefront of online tourism marketing and takes advantage of all available social media platforms, including the launch of last year’s Tourism Essex website.

“We’re getting there in terms of getting the word out digitally. I think it’s a matter of encouraging people to tell that story and encouraging businesses within the Town of Essex [to take part in the online promotion],” Denonville said.

Tourism as a whole has taken a different approach to marketing itself in recent years, according to Silveira. He said, in the past, tourism was about selling a destination, whereas now, it’s more about selling a sense of experience.

“Different tourism operators are offering different experiences around Essex. We have to be ready to acknowledge that, and promote that on our channel as well,” Silveira said. “The activity and going through the experience really elevate the way that we’re doing tourism. We’re trying to create experiences and not so much the sense of place anymore. It’s more so the experience.”