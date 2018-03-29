The Local Scoreboard on Sports

• On Wednesday, March 21, LaSalle’s Luke Wilson made it official with a twitter post that he has signed with the Detroit Lions NLF organization.

“It’s official! Been dreaming of this since i was a kid. Time to get to work!!,” he stated in a tweet that was accompanied with a picture of him as a young boy dressed as a Detroit Lions player and another image of him signing with the team.

28-year-old Wilson has played the past five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks, and in 2014, was part of the Super Bowl XLVIII championship team.

• Last weekend, the Essex Ravens Atom Minor hockey team finished up a great season at home, with Game 3 and Game 4 of the OMHA finals. The Barrie Colts took the series, 6 points to 2, to win the championship title. The Essex Atom Ravens organization, All-Ontario Finalists, can hold their heads high on a impressive season of hockey as they represented the Town of Essex.

• The Essex Minor Hockey Association held its Day of Champs on March 24. Timbit, Novice, Atom, Bantam, and Midget house league teams played throughout the day with games starting at 8:00 am and the final game of the day scheduled for 8:20 pm.

Teammates enjoyed food, refreshments, and a memorable day of hockey to wrap up the season with medals handed out following the games.

• Soccer season is about to open for the Essex Red Raiders Senior Boys’ team. Essex is scheduled to begin its regular season with a match up against the Leamington Lions, in Leamington, on April 9. On April 11 Essex will face Tecumseh Vista Academy. The first home game is scheduled for April 16, in Essex, against Assumption.

• On this day, in sports history, March 29: In 1867, Cy Young [Denton True Young], American baseball pitcher (most wins in MLB history), was born in Gilmore, Ohio. In 1929, Stanley Cup action, the Boston Bruins swept the New York Rangers in two games. It was the first Stanley Cup Final played between two U.S. based teams. In 1940, Joe Louis knocked out Johnny Paycheck in two rounds to retain the heavyweight boxing title. In 1953, Patty Berg won the LPGA New Orleans Women’s Golf Open. In 1966, Muhammad Ali beat George Chuvalo in 15 rounds for the heavyweight boxing title. It was in 1975, that the Islanders beat Rangers for only the second time. In 1985, Wayne Gretzky broke his own NHL season record with his 126th assist. It was in 1989 that Soviet hockey players were permitted to play for the NHL. USA skater, Kristi Yamaguchi, won the Ladies Figure Skating Championship in 1992. The men’s title was won by Viktor Petrenko (CIS). In 1996, the Cleveland Browns chose its new name as the Baltimore Ravens.

