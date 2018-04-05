McGregor Squirettes host Easter extravaganza

by Sylene Argent

The sound of good cheer and little feet scurrying across the pavement emitted from the backyard area of the McGregor Knights of Columbus hall as the Squirettes of Mary (Chapter 1001) hosted the annual Easter breakfast and egg hunt on the morning of Good Friday.

In celebration of the Easter holiday, the community was invited to enjoy a pancake and egg breakfast early Friday morning with their families and neighbours.

Plenty of means of entertainment were offered to keep the young attendees engaged over the course of the event. Youth participated in a variety of activities, created Easter-themed crafts, and enjoyed games that were planned for the occasion.

The young attendees then bundled up to head outdoors to enjoy the highlight of the event, the Easter egg hunt. They excitedly dashed off to collect as many Easter eggs, loaded with chocolate, as they could muster amidst the fun and friendly competition with their peers.

Members of the Squirettes spent a lot of time leading up to the event to plan the various activities, they also helped serve the meal and cleaned up after the breakfast rush.

Thanks to the McGregor Knights of Columbus (Council 2844) sponsoring the event, all of activities offered on Friday morning were free to the community, however, the group graciously collected new pairs of socks and undergarments, or cash, for the St. Vincent de Paul. The donations will be forwarded to those in the community in need.

The Squirettes have hosted this annual event for a few years and it has quickly become an annual tradition that the community looks forward to enjoying each spring. The event’s growing popularity is noticed by the participation each year. It was estimated that around 150 individuals took advantage of the 2018 event.

This year, there are around 30 members of the Squirettes group, which is open to young females between the ages of 11 and 17. There are three pillars to the Squirettes program, which include community service, personal development, and Catholicism.