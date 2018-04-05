Rotary Interact Club looking to wrap up successful second year

by Sylene Argent

The Rotary Interact Club has really blossomed at Essex District High School in its second year of operation.

The still relatively new club has around 35 student members, making it likely the biggest club on campus, thanks to the participating philanthropic students who attend weekly meetings on their lunch hour to plan fundraising efforts that benefit the community and a global cause.

Early in the club’s formation, members decided the club’s global cause was going to be EDHS’s sister school in Maforeka, Sierra Leone. The influence to do so stemmed from the passion of former EDHS teacher, John Garinger.

Garinger supervises the students and their endeavours that support EDHS’s sister school and local causes.

Though the EDHS sister school was built in 2010, the students continue to band together to host fundraising opportunities to provide learning materials for the school’s around 330 students.

The high school raised money in four months that year, with the support of its feeder schools and the community, to build the school in Maforeka.

One of the annual fundraising efforts for the EDHS sister school in Maforeka the Rotary Interact Club hosts is the pasta dinner, which is hosted at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201), which takes place in November. Students in the club noted last year’s pasta dinner was the best, and easiest to organize, to date. This is because it is quickly becoming a tradition for residents to attend.

The students also hosted their first Halloween fun day in 2017, assisted the Essex Centre BIA at its first “Fall in Love with our Local Street Party” in September, and collected letters to Santa along the parade route during the annual Essex Centre Santa Claus Parade.

Kaitlyn McCarthy and Emma Mineau work together to lead the club as co-presidents.

It is important to continue supporting the school in Maforeka, McCarthy said, as the local group cannot change the world, but it can change the world for the students in that community.

Mineau added by raising funds for the sister school, the students in Maforeka are getting an opportunity to be educated and are receiving educational-related materials to do so.

Garinger said that since the school has been built, many students have gone on to high school, and other forms of higher education.

The students are looking forward to capping off a successful 2017-2018 school year with hosting a large flea market inside the gymnasium at EDHS on May 26 and 27. This will coincide with Rotary Interact Week.

The students are reaching out to potential vendors, are hoping this event will be a great success, and that it will be a lot of fun for the community to enjoy. Vendor tables could include things like crafts, local organization and group information, and businesses wishing to connect with the community.

They are excited to be able to wear their newly designed Rotary Interact Club t-shirts while hosting this event next month.

“It is going to be a celebration of the club,” Garinger said to the students during their weekly meeting last Wednesday afternoon. The students are looking to have a food vendor onsite, hopeful the Rotary Club, to continue raising funds for Maforeka.

“We need to make sure it is a success to ensure everyone comes back the following year,” Garinger told the students, who were hyped to plan the event. “We are doing so much good,” he said of their students’ effort for Maforeka.

Mineau and McCarthy noted since the club is still so new, members are in a trial-and-error period when it comes to hosting fundraisers. They are still learning what works and what does not. No matter what, any event brings attention to the need for support for the school in Maforeka.

“We are just getting our name out there,” they said.

Leading up to the large-scale flea market, the students are planning a few fun events to engage their school peers. They plan on hosting two activities in the gym the week leading up to the flea market weekend and possibly a baked sale, with proceeds going to the EDHS sister school.

Students are also excited to take some time to visit EDHS feeder schools, Gosfield North, Colchester North, and Essex Public School, over the next few weeks to share with them why it is so important to continue showing support for EDHS’s sister school.

These visits will hopefully allow the existing Rotary Interact Club students an opportunity to get local grade eight students interested in the club so support can continue well into the future.

Anyone interested in donating to the cause, such as sponsoring a student in Maforeka, or those who may want more information associated with the Rotary Interact Club fundraising events, can email edhsrotary@gmail.com.