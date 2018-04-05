Improvements are being made to the Essex water tower

by Sylene Argent

The Essex water tower, the giant red and white landmark that is nestled near Sadler’s Nature Park, is getting refurbished.

The project will include the removal of paint through sandblasting, the recoating of the interior and exterior, and the implementation of safety-related upgrades.

The rehabilitation project is expected to be completed by September, Rodney R. Bouchard said, who is the General Manager of Union Water Supply.

The tower, which Bouchard believes was built around 1959, was due for the re-work project. He explained a safety inspection is completed on the tower every year. In addition, a full inspection is completed every five years.

The comprehensive project will take time to complete, Bouchard said. Putting up the scaffolding all the way to the top of the tower is the first step, which has been started. Depending on the weather, this step in the project could take four or five weeks to complete. Then, a tarp will be added with an air system that will capture dust.

When the tower is completely enclosed, antennas (located at the top of the landmark) will be moved to the outside. It will be ensured they continue to work properly. Sandblasting will then take place on the interior and exterior of the tower, using a rope system. It will then be washed down, and any debris will be recovered before a full inspection. Some areas of the tower will then require welding.

As part of the upgrades to the water tower, the ladder will be replaced and the railing will be extended to meet new safety codes.

The tower will them be painted inside and out with a water-quality approved special coating, it will then be disinfected, and will further have the Town of Essex logo and colours added to the exterior, Bouchard explained. An LED lighting system will then be added, which will illuminate the structure at night.

“I think it will look great,” he said. “With the light at night, I think it will refresh the whole thing. It will bring a new, fresher image to the Town.”

The tower, he explained, is used for emergency water storage and as a mechanism to create water pressure. Since it will have to be taken off line to complete the restoration, around a year ago, Union Water Supply worked with Essex Fire & Rescue to test a hydraulics system to ensure it could create the pressure needed while the project was underway.

A few years back, Union Water Supply completed a similar project on the water tower in Leamington. He said that project went smoothly and took around four months to complete. More time has been allocated to the Essex project as it began in the spring, which is taking possible weather-related interruptions into account.