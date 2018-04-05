Howling at the Moon – Rising above

by Sylene Argent

Dealing with others can be difficult, especially when you’re related. Sharing DNA tends to keep people close and bonded, even if there is difficulty in getting along for whatever reason.

Difficulties could extend to the workplace where one may feel as if his or her ideas are ignored or talent is unrecognized. Or perhaps, that trouble is extended from a long-time friend who has gotten off track.

Those who may be jealous of another’s portfolio of achievements may become problematic to work with or be around, as the other individual wonders what he or she has done to contribute to a negative environment and may even lose sleep on how it can be resolved.

Such circumstances, in my experience, are often created by that toxic person with whom we my have to deal. That person is often an individual who lives in the same world as we do, but has a much different, and negative, perception of the reality shared. That person is the one who goes out of their way to ruin your day, if there is an opportunity to do so.

In my experience in dealing with those who may want to be difficult, the only way to retaliate is to rise above. That is not always an easy thing to do, because we have this figurative little critter on one of our shoulders, loading us with comebacks and insults when the occasion should arise.

In those moments, perhaps we are armed and loaded with venomous phrases, and although they may be true and we feel it may be gratifying to spew them out as quickly as they come to our tips of our tongues, in my experience, I have found this is a wrong reaction.

And we begin that debate within ourselves as to whether or not we are going to say those words, in hopes we would revel in the gratification of having had the chance to do so or if we could actually regret doing just that in such a venomous manner.

I call being cornered into such circumstances bating. We have all been guilty of creating, or being lured into, such situations. It is so difficult to keep calm and express one’s self with integrity when we are fighting with verbal fire, but often the creator of the circumstance wants us to sink to their level, for whatever their reasoning may be, including finding a reason to point blame.

No matter how those buttons may be pushed, when I am in such circumstances, I try to remind myself to avoid being bated into acting in a way I would not want to see anyone else behave. Rising above the negativity in such circumstances can be difficult, and perhaps we feel like we did not win an argument with all the rigour we have within ourselves to emit. But, by keeping that calm, we did not give the other party the power to influence our behaviour or to, simply, sink to their level.

I like to think by explaining my rational, I am putting my reasoning out there and hope that one day the other party will allow that to sink in, if not during the argument itself.

Everything we are a part of is a learning experience. Every person we encounter will teach us something different, whether that is in a positive or negative way. And, how we react to each circumstance teaches us something about ourselves, and if we allow it, how to learn from them.