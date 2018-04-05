Essex County Warden is optimistic of the future

by Adam Gault

The 11th annual Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce Warden’s Luncheon, held at the Ciociaro Club on Thursday, March 29, took on a special significance as it was the final luncheon under the eight-year tenure of Essex County Warden, Tom Bain.

As the province’s longest current serving Warden, Bain said he is proud of the economic traction the County’s been able to gain during his eight-year term, as well as the continued cooperation shown throughout all levels of regional involvement.

“The ability to collaborate has been tremendous. With education, with our manufacturing, with our agricultural, and working with our political leaders,” Bain said. “It’s been great and the results are there.”

Elaborating on that momentum, Bain noted unemployment numbers across the County were cut nearly in half from the nearly 10 percent unemployment rate during the initial period of his tenure, as economic prospects continue to improve across the region.

“There are so many leaders out there, and I think that team effort that you see is going to continue,” Bain explained. “The team has worked together on all types of things, got together, found out what the needs were, met the needs to the point where now we are down to a 4.9 [percent] unemployment rate.”

In spite of those improvements under his stewardship, Bain knows there’s still plenty of work to be done going forward, including the issue of addressing safety concerns along Highway #3.

“One thing is that number three bypass. That’s dangerous and we are going to have to continue to push for work there,” Bain explained, who said the expanding of the two-lane section of the thoroughfare, east of Essex to Leamington, would do much to alleviate many of the hazards, and increase the safety factor of that stretch of road for the thousands of commuters who navigate it daily.

With ongoing concerns surrounding NAFTA and potential new tariffs, Bain explained that Essex County must continue to be on the forefront of those issues, and to make sure Essex County has a strong voice when it comes to the ongoing negotiation process.

“Those tariffs are going to be a problem,” Bain said. “We may not be directly at the negotiation table, but we need to get our message through to those who are doing the negotiations of stressing how important it is that goods move back and forth.”

Although he may be stepping down as warden, Bain does plan on running for re-election as Mayor of Lakeshore, where if elected, he would maintain a seat on the County Council.

Regardless of that municipal election outcome, Bain said he was proud to serve as Warden during the last eight years and knows that with the continued effort of county cooperation, the region will remain in good hands.

“I know there’s plenty of people who can step forward,” Bain explained. “That team effort’s going to have to continue. That’s how you make proper decisions, you involve all the others that are around you in making those decisions and agree upon a joint decision at the end.”