Candidates get into position for the June election

On Thursday, March 29, 2018 the Ontario PC party confirmed that Chris Lewis will be the candidate for the riding of Essex in the upcoming Provincial election. The election is scheduled to be held on June 7.

The members only event was held at the K of C Hall in McGregor where the nomination meeting confirmed Chris Lewis as the candidate for the area.

The candidates representing the NDP Party in the June election are: Taras Natyshak MPP- Essex, Jordan McGrail – Chatham-Kent-Leamington, and Percy Hatfield MPP Windsor-Tecumseh.

Candidates for the Liberal party have yet to be confirmed for these areas.

Photo submitted by Rich Tapping

Pictured above are the area Ontario PC candidates L-R: Chris Lewis – Essex, Rick Nicholls MPP – Chatham-Kent – Leamington, and Mohammad Latif – Windsor-Tecumseh.