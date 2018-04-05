Essex Easter tradition remains strong

by Adam Gault

One of the Town’s most anticipated Easter traditions made its annual return to Essex this past Saturday morning as the Essex Gospel Easter Egg Hunt was hosted at Essex Public School’s playground.

The field was packed with a record breaking attendance of over 2000 excited revelers, as approximately a thousand of enthusiastic children lined the designated scavenger hunt areas with bated breath, eagerly awaiting the buzzer which would commence the 17th annual extravaganza.

Offered to children in grade six and younger, the annual event culminates in a two-minute dash for the sea of colourful, plastic eggs. The scavenger areas were divided by age group, ensuring all children involved had a fair opportunity to collect their share of eggs, which contained chocolate or, in some cases, a chance to claim various raffle prizes.

Hosted as a way of giving back to the community, Essex Gospel enlists more than 100 volunteers from the church and the community, who spend days preparing the more than 20,000 eggs in anticipation of the hugely successful event.

“We count it a privilege to provide both the adults and children of the Town of Essex the opportunity to join together as a community and share in a fun, family, Easter tradition,” Essex Gospel Community Church’s Associate Pastor, Shaun Slauenwhite, said. “Our church family looks forward to this event, as it gives us the opportunity for our congregation to come together and give back to the community.”

Slauenwhite also thanked the many community sponsors for their support of the annual tradition, providing not just their countless volunteer hours, but also in donations of the various raffle prizes and for the free barbeque lunch the participants were able to enjoy.

“We are so proud of the many community sponsors who join us to provide this free event for the children,” Slauenwhite said.

While not the perfect sunny day some might have hoped for, the rain held off until later in the day, providing dry, if cool conditions, that were far improved over what Easter Egg hunters in previous years have had to endure with snow and other forms of inclement weather.