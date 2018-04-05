OPP police officers pack groceries for Cop Camp

by Sylene Argent

Members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) donned their uniforms to tackle a different kind of duty on Thursday afternoon.

Taking base at grocery stores in Kingsville and Tecumseh, members of the OPP offered to pack groceries for customers, in exchange for a donation to the popular Essex County Cop Camp, through the Essex County cOPPs for Charity committee.

This is the biggest fundraiser for Cop Camp, which is an annual, week-long summer camp that accommodates over 70 selected youths.

The lucky campers are Values, Influences, and Peers (VIP) graduates, which is a program students in OPP policed communities take in grade six.

Teachers select one student, based on their leadership and teamwork qualities, from each VIP class at Essex County OPP policed schools to attend the annual camp. The event, held at Gess†wood Camp, is free of charge for the students, and many OPP personnel volunteer to step into the role of camp counsellor for the event.

While at Cop Camp, the young campers may have to use their artistic skills to create art, build upon their teamwork qualities on the ROPES course onsite, learn how to fish, bowl, and participate in array of other fun activities.

Essex’s Community Policing Officer, Constable Sean MacKinnon, said the students he teaches the VIP program to are further challenged to complete 30 hours of community service to quality as a possible Cop Camp attendee. The camp also promotes a pay it forward theme.

MacKinnon noted the grocery packing fundraiser typically raised over $12,000 for Cop Camp. He assumed this year’s event would be just as successful in garnering funds, based on the generosity of patrons at the participating grocery stores.

Patrons also had an opportunity to fill out a ballot for a chance to win a gift basket.