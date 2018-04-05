ECHRS holds annual fundraiser

by Adam Gault

Members of the Essex & Community Historical Research Society (ECHRS) welcomed many supporters to their 11th annual dinner fundraiser at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201) on Saturday evening.

The around 30-member club, which operates out of the old Carnegie Library on Gordon Avenue, held the annual fundraiser and silent auction to support the associated costs of maintaining and operating out of the historical building. Funds will also help cover the costs of projects dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Essex’s local history, as well as offering a strong focus on area family lineage.

“[We research] a lot of the genealogy, the family research, and research on local houses,” ECHRS President, Laurie Kowtiuk, said. “Anybody’s property, we’ll do research on it.”

ECHRS keeps many old deeds, photographs, and genealogy reports on record at the Carnegie Library, which helps assist many conduct personal research, including thorough investigations of family trees for anyone with an ECHRS membership.

“DNA is starting to get big. We’ve got raffle tickets tonight on a DNA kit, because people come in with their DNA and they want to know how come they have this much of a certain percentage in them, and then they want the family tree done,” Kowtiuk said.

Kowtiuk believes that it’s that rise in the popularity of DNA testing, and genealogy within the greater popular culture, that has brought forward a greater interest in local history all across the board.

“I believe it’s a lot of the stuff on TV nowadays. [Shows like] “Who Do you Think You Are?”, all those tv shows, and the DNA, and the ancestry is really pushing on TV,” Kowtiuk explained.

ECHRS is always looking for additional members and volunteers, who share their tremendous passion for local history and its preservation.

Those interested can contact ECHRS members at (519) 962-9597, or through their new website, echrs.ca.