The Local Scoreboard on Sports

• The season started for W.R.A.C.E (Walkers and Runners Around the County of Essex at the Shamrocks and Shenanigans race in Wallaceburg, on March 17. The 5 km race was made up of a field of 152 adult participants. Lily Steinhoff, of Leamington, finished 34. Shary Last of Kingsville finished in 82nd position. Mame Laviolette, of Maidstone finished 86th. Debbie Didone, of Harrow came in 91st. Kathy Wodzinski, of Kingsville finished in 94 position.

The next race on the schedule is the Run for Rufiji Fun Run, in Chatham, on April 7. For more information on W.R.A.C.E. and upcoming events, visit www.wrace.org.

• Last week, Essex native Matt Puempel scored in a shootout to give his Red Wings’ AHL affiliate team, the Grand Rapids Griffins, a 3-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda.

• Soccer season is about to open for the Essex Red Raiders Senior Boys’ team. Essex is scheduled to begin its regular season with a match up against the Leamington Lions, in Leamington, on April 9. On April 11 Essex will face Tecumseh Vista Academy. The first home game is scheduled for April 16, in Essex, against Assumption.

• On this day, in sports history, April 5: In 1915, Jess Willard knocked out Jack Johnson in 26 for the heavyweight boxing title. At the 23rd Masters Golf Tournament in 1959, Art Wall Jr won, shooting a 284. In 1967, Wilt Chamberlain, of the ‘76ers, set a NBA record with 41 rebounds. In 1981, Nancy Lopez won the 10th Colgate Dinah Shore Golf Championship. In 1984, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar broke Wilt Chamberlain’s all-time career scoring record of 31,419 points (31,421). In 1987, Wayne Gretzky won his 7th straight NHL scoring title. In 1991, Joe Dumaars, of the Detroit Pistons, ended his NBA free-throw streak of 62 games. Lee Travino took the 4th Seniors Golf Tradition championship in 1992.

If you have any local sports news, scores, or highlights to share, please email essexfreepress@on.aibn.com.