Local branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society tours ECHRS

by Sylene Argent

Members of the Essex County Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society held its April meeting last Monday at the Carnegie Library, which the Essex & Community Historical Research Society (ECHRS) maintains.

Cindy Robichaud, a member of the Essex County Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society, was grateful ECHRS was able to host the meeting and include a tour of the facility and its many items on display.

With a keen interest in family history, Robichaud said the Society members were especially excited to be introduced to ECHRS’s impressive land deed collection.

Robichaud said most of the Society’s meetings are held at the Windsor Public Library, where it houses its own collection. Typically, meetings offer a free public presentation on a historical topic on interest. Over the past several years, she said, members have been focusing on digitizing that collection, which is useful as many of its members may not necessarily reside locally.

For more information about the Essex County Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society, visit the group’s Facebook page or its website, www.ogs.on.ca/essex.