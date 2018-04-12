CTMHV concert features Crystal Gage, Ryan St. Denis

by Garrett Fodor

On Saturday evening, beautiful renditions of songs, followed with endearing moments of heartfelt laughter, were heard throughout the grounds of the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village (CTMHV). The local museum hosted its annual dinner and concert fundraiser, that featured local musicians, Crystal Gage and Ryan St. Denis.

Gage is a performer who earned her stardom through winning CMT’s “Karaoke Star.” She travels and plays various venues and has made CTMHV’s stage a recurring venue. St. Denis adds instrumentals and vocals to the performance.

The evening is one of CTMHV’s annual fundraising efforts. Proceeds of the event will support the Museum’s children’s education program. The program has a full-time teacher on staff and welcomes over 12,000 students to the grounds annually.

Lisa Wacheski is the Curator and Manager of Education at the CTMHV. She said the Children’s Education Program is important as it offers a hands-on history lesson. Individuals who attended the pioneer education program in their youth often share stories of their experience with her.

Wacheski describes the program as one-of-a-kind as it offers children a unique experience, which aids in teaching the school curriculum. She said CTMHV runs and develops new programs to further the children’s knowledge.

“Our turnout wasn’t bad, we would’ve liked more, but we have had this show before,” Wacheski said.

“We have Crystal and Ryan come out once a year and it is always a lot of fun. They have a following and people love their performance. It’s not just country music, they are very interactive and they engage the audience.”

Currently, the CTMHV is fundraising to put a new roof on the church Bethel United onsite. Looking ahead, the CTMHV is hosting its first cruise in of the year on April 19, before opening fully on May 1. For more information on CTMHV, or to learn about upcoming events, visit www.ctmhv.com.