CLEC receives grant to evaluate employment services

by Adam Gault

Community Living Essex County (CLEC) received funding on Wednesday, April 4, to support an independent study, undertaken by the University of Windsor, regarding its own Career Compass employment service.

Supported through a $27,400 donation from Ontario’s Local Poverty Reduction Fund, and administered through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the study looked to evaluate the impact of Career Compass as an employment service for individuals living with disabilities, and the effectiveness of Career Compass when it comes to engaging potential employers on a business level, rather than as a social service.

“We will document proven strategies that move people with disabilities toward meaningful employment within a diverse and inclusive workplace,” Executive Director of CLEC, Nancy Wallace-Gero, said. “This research will demonstrate the real shift occurring for people with disabilities, that is a shift away from unemployment, isolation, and poverty, to a real career, inclusion, and income security.”

The study looked at both qualitative, and quantitative data in determining the impact on increasing social inclusion and income security for people with intellectual disabilities in the workforce. Interviews and questionnaires were completed with employees, employers, co-workers, and employee services partnered with Career Compass to determine the effectiveness of the current model of the service.

Kelly Carr, a PhD Candidate from the University of Windsor who developed the current study, said that employers’ attitudes towards hiring individuals with disabilities has changed for the positive in recent years. Where at one point in time, hiring an individual with a disability would have been seen as an act of charity, or a social corporate responsibility, employers are now beginning to see the importance of meaningful incorporation of these individuals into the labour force as a sort of “strength-based employment.”

“This means the job seekers are marketed for their capacity to contribute to a workplace, to be an asset to that company for their strengths. We know that some high-profile companies are already realizing the ability of people with disabilities to contribute to the workplace and have actually spoke of employees with a disability as an untapped talent pool of employees,” Carr explained. “They have realized that these employees are more dependable, have a very close attention to detail, high productivity, better attendance. This is just some of the preliminary research that is out here that is supporting marketing people with a disability for their strengths and assets to the workplace.”

Full details on the CLEC’s Career Compass can be found online at communitylivingessex.org