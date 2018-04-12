April Pool’s Day teaches water safety

by Sylene Argent

The importance of water safety was reiterated on Saturday, April 7 at the annual April Pool’s event, hosted by the Town of Essex, at the Essex Aquatics Centre.

Five Water Smart® safety stations were setup in the foyer of the Essex Aquatics Centre to teach area youths water safety tips and drowning prevention. At the stations, participants were able to collect stamps for a chance to win prizes.

“The biggest message we want to push is safety around water before we open our pools,” Jason Jolicoeur said, who is the Assistant Manager of Programming at the Aquatics Centre.

One initiative stressed during the event, Jolicoeur added, was the Lifesaving Society’s “On Guard” program, which has one person on duty on the sidelines, watching everyone swim. That supervisor carries a lanyard, which indicates someone is supervising.

This year’s educational workshop was held in conjunction with the Lifesaving Society and Essex Fire & Rescue Services. Firefighters onsite shared important fire safety tips, encouraged youth to implement an escape plan with their families, and offered a tour of a fire truck.

In addition, CPR Level ‘C’ training was offered for a nominal fee.

Proceeds earned from the donations made at the event, such as through the free barbeque lunch, will be forwarded to the Lifesaving Society drowning prevention campaign.

Saturday offered a great opportunity to reach many individuals through the program as many students are headed to the pool for their lessons.