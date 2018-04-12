Local Scoreboard on Sports

• The 2017-18 Essex 73’s award banquet was held on April 3 of last week.

Players and members of the organization were recognized for their outstanding contribution over the season. Presented with awards, in a variety of categories, were:

Most Improved Player – Quinn Fazekas

Coaches Award – Riley Meyerink

Most Sportsmanlike Player – Adam Gaiarin

Most Consistent Player- Jack Sanko

Leading Scorer – William Stadder

Most Dedicated Player – Cody Leeming

Best Defenceman – Anthony Cristofaro

Player of the Year – William Stadder

MVP Playoffs – Michael Vieira

Bursary Award – William Stadder & Adam Gaiarin

Volunteer of the Year – Lisa Birrell

Special recognition was given to Essex 73’s sponsors. This season, the Sponsors of the Year awards were given out to: Gold – Ken Knapp Ford, Silver – Brady’s Drug Store, and Bronze – Canadian Tire.

• On Monday, April 9, the Essex District High School Red Raiders Senior Boys’ Soccer was victorious over the Leamington Lions, by a score of 5-4. Jackson Moore score four golds for Essex and Tyler Zsebok added another.

The boys will face the team from Tecumseh Vista Academy on April 11. It will a home game on Monday, April 16, 4:00 pm for Essex against Assumption.

• The Senior Girls’ Red Raider Soccer team face the Kennedy Clippers on Thursday, April 12.

• Also on Thursday, the Varsity Boys Baseball Season begins with the Essex Red Raiders playing host to Sandwich for a 3:30 pm game at Diamond #2 at Essex.

• The Sun County Panthers Peewee AAA Team clinched the Alliance Hockey Association title last week against the Kitchener Rangers.

The Panthers are hosts for the All Ontario Peewee AAA Hockey Championship in Essex this week (April 9-13), with over 60 teams vying for the All Ontario Title.

Sun County Head coach, Danny Anger said, “These boys have worked really hard all season to secure the Alliance Play Down Championship title. They have earned this opportunity to host and compete against Ontario’s best of the best. We look forward to a great week of hockey.”

• 73’s Co-GM and Head Coach, Cam Crowder, will move on next season to the Leamington Flyers of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

If you have any local sports news, scores, or highlights to share, please email essexfreepress@on.aibn.com.