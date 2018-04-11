Essex Energizers compete at Provincials

submitted to EFP

Last weekend, the Essex Energizers jump rope team competed at the Provincial Championships in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Skipping Squad and the Awesome Energizers placed first and second overall, respectively, in the U10 year old category. In the 11-12 year old category, the Ropin’ Rascals placed third overall. In the 13-14 year old category, Thunder placed third overall and Junior Pack placed first. In the 15-17 year old category, the Pink Ladies came in second overall.

The Junior Pack also set some Provincial Records, during the competition, in Single Rope Double Under Relay with 298 jumps and Double Dutch Pairs Speed with 296.5 jumps.

There were also some standout individual performances. In the U10 year old category, Leah Pocock placed fifth. In the 18-29 male category, Lucas Martin from the Wolf Pack placed second. In the 13-14 year old category, Peyton Gendreau placed second and Reagan Farough placed first.

The team will compete in the National Championships on May 19-21 at St. Clair College’s Sportplex.