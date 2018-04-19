BIA Report: Downtown shows support for Broncos/Two businesses welcomed

by Sylene Argent

Support for Humboldt Broncos

Last week, many businesses showed support for the Saskatchewan-based Humboldt Broncos hockey team, which experienced a multiple-fatality vehicular accident recently while traveling to a playoff game.

Several businesses put hockey sticks in front of their establishments, including the Essex Free Press.

Many local employees wore jerseys in tribute to the team last Thursday, including at the Essex Municipal Building and at the Essex County Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic.

Some businesses were able to offer a portion of proceeds of sales last Thursday to the GoFundMe page, set up to help those affected by the accident. The Little House of Cupcakes and More offered Bronco-themed cupcakes for sale, with proceeds going to the cause. Once Upon a Time Child Care Centre matched the proceeds. Because of this, $8020 was raised. Libro Credit Union purchased several of the cupcakes and distributed them to staff members who wore jerseys that day. Eh Little Bit Of also offered to forward 15 percent of all its proceeds last Thursday to the cause.

On April 26-29. The Hat Tricks for Humboldt Fundraiser Hockey Tournament will be held at the Essex Centre Sports Complex for players aged 16-20, for all skill levels. A competition and recreational division will be offered for each boys and girls.

Email tstomp@cogeco.ca to register or learn more about the event.

New to town

The landscape of the Essex Centre business area is always changing, with new businesses coming and established businesses expanding or trading locations.

Recently, the Essex Centre BIA was pleased to welcome two new businesses to Essex Centre.

Moonstone Earth Energies is located at 32 Arthur Avenue-Unit D. This new business is a holistic healing retail shop, offering an array of items for sale, including Himalayan salt lamps, books, incense holders, meditation pillows, garden décor, crystals, pendulums, and bracelets. It is also offering Reiki treatments, workshops & classes, and meditation circles. Recently, this new business just had a new sign added to the building’s façade.

After an extensive renovation, Woodcraft Pizza and Bar opened to the public at 6p.m. on Monday, April 16. This new establishment, located at 47 Talbot Street North, is offering pizza made by a wood-burning oven. In addition, appetizers and salads are also available for purchase.

There are two themes to the restaurant, the community of Essex, as large pictures of the Town are displayed, and sports, which are playing on the TVs onsite.