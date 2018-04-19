Harrow Public School supports Ronald McDonald House

by Sylene Argent

The kindergarten students and staff at Harrow Public School hosted a special collection for the Ronald McDonald House in Windsor last week. Thanks to the generosity of the school’s staff and students, 32 boxes of goods will be forwarded to the program to support families utilizing the service.

The kindergarteners and their teachers asked the rest of the school’s staff and students to donate items that would make the stays of the families, who utilize the Ronald McDonald House in Windsor, more comfortable.

The donation drive was hosted last Tuesday through Friday. Each day, there was a different collection theme to ensure a wide-variety of essentials, and treats, were garnered. Themed collection days included ones that asked for baking supplies, hand sanitizer and pump hand soap, snacks, and large freezer bags.

Harrow Public School kindergarten teacher Ruth Smith was impressed with the amount the school was able to collect, especially since no rewards were offered to entice the students.

A few parents and students will take the donated items to the Windsor Ronald McDonald House later this week.