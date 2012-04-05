Essex County Library provides online reference tools for members – Research and study from home

submitted to the Essex Free Press

Essex County Library is urging members to use new online tools to access online reference materials after-hours. Members can log into the library’s homepage at www.essexcountylibrary.ca and use their library card and PIN to conduct research from their homes.

Essex County Library has online reference tools that cover every subject for all grade levels including university.

Grzimek’s Animal Life is a complete online zoological compilation for those who want to know more about the fascinating world of animals. Shakespeare and other contemporary authors can be found at the Literature Resource Centre. Something about the Author has articles and biographies on your popular writers. Science and Technology resources are available through the database Access Science and Gale’s General Science Collection. For languages, there’s the interactive database Powerspeak Languages.

In addition, encyclopedias are available, including Encyclopaedia Britannica, World Book Encyclopedia in English, French and Spanish and the student’s French Encyclopedia, Universalis.

The above is a sampling of the many online reference tools now available to members with their Essex County Library card.

What was once locked in a library building on a reference shelf is now available through personal computers, giving members an access to reference library from their homes.