Spook House forwards food items to St. Vincent de Paul

by Sylene Argent

It’s not every day a local food bank gets assistance in stocking its shelves from ghosts, ghouls, and goblins, but it’s a tradition the Gesto Spook House volunteers have maintained for many Halloween seasons.

This year’s Gesto Spook House event was held last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Volunteers spent countless hours over the past several months leading up to the event designing and preparing their exhibits for the community to enjoy. Despite some very windy and rainy weather this past weekend, the Gesto Spook House still attracted 1467 thrill seekers, and in the process of delivering scares, collected around 5000 non-perishable food items as the price of admission.

On Monday, the Spook House organizers happily forwarded the event’s proceeds to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank in McGregor. The organization’s President, Michelle Vanhoorne, said the St. Vincent de Paul is very grateful for the donation, which came at a good time as the shelves were getting a little bare.

The Gesto Spook House’s large donation will help feed the families at the St. Vincent de Paul in McGregor for the next six months, Vanhoorne said. She added that the donation would help the organization’s members in helping keep the community happy and healthy.

Vanhoorne sent a special thanks to all the Spook House volunteers. Along with Spook House organizers, the St. Vincent de Paul of McGregor thanked event sponsors, including DPM Insurance, for helping to provide insurance for the event, Pepsi, McDonalds, Foodland, Amherstburg No Frills, McFarland Builders, and Essex Home Hardware.

If it weren’t for the sponsorship, the event would not be able to continue to help benefit the community, Spook House organizers said. They also thanked Mrs. Edwards for housing the Spook House at her home again this year.

Spook House organizers were also happy to receive a giant sign that one of their high school volunteers made that has the event’s name painted in a graffiti style. The large sign helped block the wind for many of the visitors as they waited to go through the Spook House over the weekend.