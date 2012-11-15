Kittenaide hosts annual benefit for cats in need

by Sylene Argent

Kittenaide celebrated another successful year on Friday at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens of rescuing cats and kittens in need of care and in finding them homes.

The 9th annual benefit dinner invited animals lovers to Colasanti’s to enjoy dinner, the chance to win a raffle prize, and the opportunity to listen to live entertainment from local musician Jody Raffoul and from the band Gone Wrong.

“It’s a good time,” said Linda Merle, Kittenaide program founder.

The event is held every year as a fundraiser to earn money for medical expenses that the felines in the foster program incur. The organization gets the felines spayed or neutered before they put up for adoption. Kittenaide also provides the felines in its care with any other medical needs they may require, including inoculations, antibiotics, and medication. This year, Kittenaide funded three leg amputations, two eye removals, extra care to save the life of a sick kitten, and the surgery to repair the broken back of one of the kittens brought into the adoption program.

The event also raises awareness of the Kittenaide spay and neuter program.

Over the past decade, Kittenaide it has taken in and found homes for over 7,000 cats. This year, the organization has adopted out around 450 feline companions to loving homes. It has adopted out as many as 1800 cats or kittens in a single year. Currently, Merle is having five to ten cats or kittens spayed or neutered per week. She is hopeful that the numbers are down because people are getting in the habit of spaying and neutering their feline companions.

The cats and kittens are housed in foster homes until they are adopted. Currently, the felines are spread out over five foster homes, but there were around 20 foster homes last month, each housing around five felines.

Starting on November 12, Merle encourages everyone to log onto the Aviva website, www.avivacommunityfund.org, to vote for Kittenaide in the third round of the community grant program. Merle hopes to gain enough voting support to eventually earn 200 spay/neuter vouchers for families facing economic struggles. The vouchers would get more cats and kittens fixed at participating veterinary clinics to reduce the stray and feral feline population. All supporters are able to vote once a day for the project during the voting process.

Merle continues with the Kittenaide service because, she said, it simply has to be done.